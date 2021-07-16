Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verilife To Open In IL, Ayr Wellness And Harvest Health Each Open Shops In FL, High TIde Debuts Another Canna Cabana Store

New Verilife Dispensary To Open In Schaumburg, IL, PharmaCann To Open Medical Marijuana Verilife Dispensary In PA By The End Of 2021

Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. reported Tuesday that the newest Verilife dispensary at 150 Barrington Road in Schaumburg, Illinois is now open.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 17.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg agreed to share his experiences at the store's opening ceremony about how cannabis enhanced his active lifestyle.

"The Verilife team looks forward to being active members of the Schaumburg community and partnering with Ryne to help educate on the benefits of cannabis," Bill McMenamy, president of Verilife, said. "Our highly trained, knowledgeable staff is committed to supporting the well-being of our customers by helping them select from our diverse menu of products, with a personalized and consultative approach, to improve their lives through cannabis."

In addition to the new Schaumburg dispensary, customers can visit other Verilife dispensaries in the Prairie State, including retail locations in Arlington Heights, Chicago's River North neighborhood, Galena, North Aurora, Ottawa, Romeoville and Rosemont.

In the meantime, the Chicago-based company also plans to launch a Verilife medical marijuana dispensary at the former Home D Pizzeria location in College Township by the end of 2021.

According to StateCollege, PharmaCann is currently pending approval from township officials to rehabilitate and construct the building at 1820 S. Atherton St.

Ayr Wellness Opens Liberty Health Sciences Store In Hollywood

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) is opening doors on its 38th dispensary in Florida.

Based in New York, the company confirmed Thursday that the new Liberty Health Sciences store is located at 2119-A Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

LHS Hollywood spans 3,300 square feet, and it’s the first dispensary to open in the city of Hollywood.

“We are excited to be the first dispensary to serve the patients of Hollywood and provide to them more convenient access to safe, high-quality medicine,” Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, disclosed.

The store’s offering will include a myriad of cannabis products, including a diversified strain selection and products under Origyn Extracts and Big Pete’s Cookies brand names.

“We continue to execute on our Florida plan, opening dispensaries in prime locations like the under-served community of Hollywood,” Sandelman added.

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 11th Florida Dispensary

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) is kicking off sales of medical cannabis in the new retail location in Florida.

The shop located at 1011 5th St in South Miami Beach joins the company's other stores in the Sunshine State, situated in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres, Longwood, North Miami Beach, North Port, Olympia Heights, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach.

"We are thrilled to open our eleventh Harvest location in Florida, one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S.," Steve White, the company's CEO, commented. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets."

High Tide Opens Another Canna Cabana Store, 20th In Ontario

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) has cut the ribbon on its newest Canna Cabana store, located at 111 Rideau Street in Ottawa, Ontario.

It's the 20th store in Canada's largest province, the Calgary-based company launched.

The move follows the closing of the sale of High Tide's KushBar retail cannabis assets to Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX:AGEEF), previously known as Halo Labs Inc.

"The opening of our twentieth store in Canada's largest province, along with the continued growth of our e-commerce business, is powered by High Tide's strong fundamentals," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said. "With pandemic-related restrictions on construction now lifted, we will be accelerating the rate of organic growth in our bricks and mortar Canadian business while continuing to pursue immediately accretive e-commerce related acquisitions in the United States," Grover added.

