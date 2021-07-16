fbpx
Discussing The Schumer Bill With Nextleaf's CEO At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 16, 2021 7:25 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Thursday’s show, hosts Elliot and Patrick Lane discussed the Schumer Bill with Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf (OTC:OILFF)

The hosts also had time to look into the following publicly traded companies:

  • Benchmark Botanics (OTC:BHHKF)
  • Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTC:HRVOF)
  • The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC:TGODF)
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • KushKo (OTC:KSHB)
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)
  • TILT Holdings Inc (OTC:TLLTF)

Meet The Hosts:

