Chris Rock Narrates PBS Film Focused On Cannabis And Incarceration

A new video campaign from The Beehouse Justice Initiative launched Friday, July 9 across PBS stations.

Focused on the injustice of cannabis prosecution, Beehouse Justice and Matador Content created a short film series called Cannabis and Incarceration. The first film in the series, “Spotlight On: Last Prisoner Project” is narrated by Chris Rock and directed by Ezra Paek.

You can watch the first film in the series here.

“The mission of Beehouse Justice is to heal some of the harms caused by unequal enforcement of prohibition, and we are working toward a day where no one in America is incarcerated for cannabis possession. Our first film in the series, Cannabis and Incarceration, spotlights The Last Prisoner Project because their work has been effective at highlighting the issue. Chris Rock is one of the most important voices on justice in America, so it was very important that he participated in this series that Ezra Paek at Matador is directing. We look forward to sharing the upcoming films in the series,” Gregory Heyman, managing partner at Beehouse, told Benzinga.

The Beehouse Justice Initiative was created with a mission to heal some of the harms caused by disparate enforcement of cannabis prohibition.

Cannabis arrests can preclude getting or keeping a job, living in public housing, or getting or keeping a scholarship; these second-order effects have disastrous impacts on individuals and communities. The Initiative focuses on organizations that work to keep non-violent offenders out of jail, to help the incarcerated as well as the recently incarcerated to become more productive and restore hope to disparately impacted communities.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Photo: Matca Films.