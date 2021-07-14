fbpx
Watch Morgan Paxhia Co-Founder Of Poseidon At The Benzinga Cannabis Insider: Is Federal Marijuana Legalization Imminent?

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 13, 2021 9:12 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Morgan Paxhia, co-founder of Poseidon, a cannabis investment fund. 
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CSE:CURA)
  • Kiaro Holdings Corp (TSE: KO)
  • Organigram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)
  • Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp (OTC:MRCQF)
  • High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI)
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

