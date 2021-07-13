General Cannabis, MariMed & Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 13, 2021
GAINERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 17.02% at $0.55
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 14.04% at $3.25
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 10.94% at $2.94
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 8.53% at $0.61
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 5.8% at $1.66
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 5.29% at $3.52
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.94
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 4.26% at $10.29
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 3.69% at $0.93
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 3.3% at $0.31
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.08% at $0.26
LOSERS:
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 22.89% at $17.35
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 12.5% at $0.04
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 6.67% at $0.06
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 5.95% at $7.75
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 5.68% at $0.23
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 5.37% at $0.53
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 4.58% at $1.46
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 4.46% at $3.00
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 3.8% at $0.18
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.64% at $1.59
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 3.45% at $13.45
