New Jersey Vacates Or Dismisses Tens Of Thousands Marijuana Convictions After Legalization

As part of New Jersey’s legal cannabis program, in effect since July 1, the state Judiciary has already dealt with some 88,000 cannabis cases, it announced Monday evening.

These are the first wave of an estimated 360,000 identified cases that will qualify for expungement in the Garden State.

After vacating convictions or dismissing cases, reported NJ.com, the judiciary will automatically expunge the cases in the coming months. In February, Gov. Phil Murphy legalized cannabis by signing a package of several bills.

Earlier this month, a state Supreme Court order laid out the process that will ultimately eliminate non-violent, low-level cannabis charges from people’s records. To facilitate the expungement process, which can burdensome for all involved, the Judiciary created an electronic system that will allow people with past arrest records to obtain certificates showing their crimes have been expunged.

Eventually, the entire system will be fully automated.

Old, New And Pending Cases Included

Fortunately, the order applies not just to old records, but also to pending cases, including those awaiting sentencing and those serving sentences, either in prison, probation or parole.

People with criminal records normally struggle to get jobs, housing and student loans due to years-old charges. Social justice advocates have called for and praised reform efforts that make expungements easier to access.

Cannabis Companies Moving In

Although it could be months before sales get underway in New Jersey, as state regulators are still setting up rules and regulations, cannabis companies are ready to roll.

These several companies are among the cannabis stocks with the largest presence so far in the Garden State.

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF), which recently announced that it planned to acquire Garden State Dispensary (GSD), one of the 12 existing vertical permit holders in New Jersey. Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) also launched its first medical cannabis shop in New Jersey and The Apothecarium, owned by the Canadian company TerrAscend (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF).

And They Need More

As of early summer, supply has been a problem in New Jersey's medical marijuana program. The state’s 107,000 patients have only 17 dispensaries. With full legalization, New Jersey is scurrying to fulfill the need that will not only help MMJ patients but will help fill the state’s coffers with much-needed revenue.