Sacha Baron Cohen Suing Cannabis Dispensary For Using His Borat Image Without Permission, Asking $9M

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing Massachusetts-based cannabis dispensary Solar Therapeutics for using his Borat character image on a billboard without permission.

After Cohen's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Solar Therapeutics, the company removed the billboard, though the dispensary is apparently not prepared to fork over the $9 million being sought in damages.

According to a lawsuit, filed Monday, Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement, false advertising and the misappropriation of his right of publicity over the billboard, which was up on a Massachusetts interstate until its removal, reported People Magazine.

The disputed billboard was an image of Cohen’s hilarious character Borat giving the now-famous thumbs-up, exclaiming "It's Nice!"