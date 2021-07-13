fbpx
Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Massachusetts Cannabis Dispensary Over 'Borat' Billboard, Demanding $9M

byMaureen Meehan
July 13, 2021 2:58 pm
Sacha Baron Cohen is suing Massachusetts-based cannabis dispensary Solar Therapeutics for using his Borat character image on a billboard without permission.

After Cohen's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Solar Therapeutics, the company removed the billboard, though the dispensary is apparently not prepared to fork over the $9 million being sought in damages.

According to a lawsuit, filed Monday, Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement, false advertising and the misappropriation of his right of publicity over the billboard, which was up on a Massachusetts interstate until its removal, reported People Magazine.

The disputed billboard was an image of Cohen’s hilarious character Borat giving the now-famous thumbs-up, exclaiming "It's Nice!"