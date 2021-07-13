Fab 5 Freddy And B Noble Inc. Team Up With Curaleaf To Launch B Noble Cannabis Brand

Fab 5 Freddy's B Noble Inc. has teamed up with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) to launch the B Noble brand in Massachusetts and Maryland.

The partnership is part of Curaleaf's Rooted in Good corporate social responsibility program

that seeks to help right the wrongs of the War on Drugs, which negatively affected people of color who were disproportionately criminalized.

The brand, founded by well-known visual artist, filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy, is dedicated to raising awareness and creating much-needed funding for people facing the societal burden of cannabis-related criminalization.

Bernard Noble's Story

Bernard Noble was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor after being arrested for possessing the equivalent of two joints.

Bernard became a national symbol for the movement to reform unjust drug laws in 2017 after being released from prison seven years into his sentence.

"My life re-started when I walked out of prison with the cameras rolling on me, and I met Fab," Bernard Noble said. "I'm excited to now be working with Curaleaf in helping to educate, inform and bring a high-quality product to the people," Noble said.

B Noble's and Curaleaf's Collaboration

To draw attention to Bernard's case, B Noble and Curaleaf are releasing two-packs of high-quality one-gram pre-rolls that symbolize the amount of cannabis that put Bernard behind bars.

Customers in Massachusetts and Maryland can find B Noble Pre-Rolls in all Curaleaf retail locations and at key wholesale partner stores.

The national rollout will continue into fall, the company confirmed.

In addition, 10% of the proceeds of each B Noble product sold will go to a local organization helping those affected by the War on Drugs.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this brand and product to market with Bernard Noble and Fab 5 Freddy," Joe Bayern, Curaleaf's CEO, said. "Bernard's life epitomizes the countless individuals who share his story, and this partnership serves as a reminder of the change and opportunity that can happen when people work together."

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash