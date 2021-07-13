fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
362.42
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.16
349.87
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.03
437.05
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.34
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
168.97
+ 0.02%

Why OrganiGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 13, 2021 8:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why OrganiGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were trading higher by 6.8% at $2.83 premarket Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

OrganiGram said it expects to begin to see a sequential improvement in adjusted gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2021 largely due to lower product cultivation costs and other economies of scale as it continues to ramp up cultivation and realizes the benefit of ongoing cost efficiency improvements.

OrganiGram Holdings is a Canada-licensed producer of cannabis products. OrganiGram focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships. OrganiGram operates in a single segment that is the production and sale of cannabis.

OrganiGram has a 52-week high of $6.45 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher Tuesday as retail investor interest continues to drive the sector higher. The election of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic Senate victories in Georgia have also lifted legalization sentiment. read more

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading lower as cannabis stocks sell-off following Wednesday's retail-driven surge. read more

Nextleaf Solutions Forges Unique Path in the Cannabis Industry with its IP Strategy

As the United States federal government continues to look at the option of national cannabis legalization, there are now only two states which haven't been given limited access. As a result of the U.S. read more

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more