Density Of Pot Shops Not Associated With Increased Marijuana Use Among Young Adults: Study

Young adults residing near marijuana shops and dispensaries are not more likely to use either cannabis or tobacco than are those who do not, according to data gathered by researchers at the RAND Corporation and the University of Southern California.

The authors reported: “Living near more outlets of any type was not significantly associated with intentions to use in the full sample, adjusting for individual- and neighborhood-level characteristics."

The research, published in The Journal of Cannabis Research, concluded: “This is the first study to simultaneously examine the density of both MCDs [medical cannabis dispensaries] and RCRs [recreational cannabis retailers] around young adults’ homes and associations with future intentions to use cannabis, including the co-use of cannabis with tobacco/nicotine. Our results suggest that young adults who lived in an area with a greater density of any type of outlet were not significantly more likely to report stronger intentions to use cannabis, e-cigarettes, or cannabis mixed with tobacco/nicotine in the future.”

NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano commented on the conclusions, noting the findings are consistent with those of prior studies that have shown the presence of cannabis retailers is not associated with an increase in cannabis use among young people in the surrounding neighborhood.

“Prior studies have consistently shown that cannabis retailers are good neighbors. The presence of these facilities does not adversely impact local crime rates or housing values,” Armentano said. “Proprietors consistently check ID and do not service underage patrons. Local policymakers should welcome the opportunity to displace the illicit cannabis market in their communities with a transparent, regulated, above-ground, licit marketplace.”

Indeed the vast bulk of data suggests that a local policy of well-regulated cannabis retail licensing can have a positive impact on a community, including lower crime and increased property values.

Photo by Damian Barczak on Unsplash.