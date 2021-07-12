Cannabis In The Midwest - The Green Belt: Webinar Looks Into What's In Store

When: July 14th 2021 at 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT / 2:00pm – 3:00pm CT

Where: Online

Cannabis in the Midwest is projected to grow at a booming rate in what is widely considered one of the hottest markets over the next 12 – 18 months. A market in which operators are juggling complex regulatory, operational, and financial hurdles. These industry players seek to make sense of the uncertainties that will undoubtedly come with the next evolution of cannabis in the Midwest all while focusing on near and long-term profitability, fundamental strength, and expansion.

This free-to-access webinar will provide financial strategies, regulatory updates, and unique market insights around the Midwest cannabis industry. In our 45-minute panel, (followed by a 15-minute Q&A), a panel of industry experts will provide an overview of the Midwest cannabis landscape, discuss market trends, and share key considerations for successful growth.

Topics Include:

How Chicago become a cannabis capital and what makes the MidWest special?

Market trends and recent regulatory developments

Data-driven insights and consumer behavior

Key financial considerations in optimizing operational strategies

What will US legalization, interstate commerce, and legal imports/exports mean for the Midwest?

Speakers:

Sarah McGuire, Partner, MGO

Jessica Lukas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, BDSA

Eric Berlin, Partner, Dentons

Moderated by Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis & CEO of El Planteo.

Why Attend

According to Lukas, 72% of adults in the Midwest are either current cannabis consumers or open to consuming cannabis.

BDSA is forecasting Midwest legal sales to be ~$3B this year, growing to ~$6B in 2026, when it will make up 15% of total legal cannabis sales in the U.S.

She adds that Michigan and Illinois are and will remain the “power” states in the Midwest, falling in the top 10 states for legal cannabis sales out to 2026

McGuire continues: MGO is seeing an increasing number of MidWest clients prepping for M&A activity. However, she notes that, “acquirers are more selective in their targets and working to emphasize greater efficiencies by building out a presence in their core geographic footprint”

Finally, Berlin points out that the Midwest is critically important for cannabis.

“It contains two significant adult use states, and Chicago is the headquarters and the roots of many of the country’s largest MSOs, including GTI (OTC:GTBIF), Cresco (OTC:CRLBF), Verano (OTC:VRNOF), Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), Pharmacann, and Grassroots – now Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF),” he voices.

“I want all to understand how Chicago became the Silicon Valley of cannabis and the future of cannabis in the Midwest,” he ends.

About MGO LLP

One of the top 100 CPA firms in the country, MGO has a 30-year history of providing trusted accounting and advisory services to many leading public corporations, private companies and government agencies. MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide targeted accounting and advisory services to the cannabis and hemp industries. Today, MGO provides industry-leading experience and a suite of proven solutions to help operators, regulators and institutional investors navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries. For more information, visit MGO.

About Benzinga

What Is Benzinga.com? Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday. From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, futures and options, Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

About BDSA

BDSA helps businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk, and prioritize market expansion with accurate and actionable cannabis market intelligence, consumer research and strategic guidance. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by generating insights from point-of-sale data, consumer research and market-wide industry projections. Retailers, manufacturers, brands, wholesalers and investors can now make better strategic decisions that drive profitability, increase revenues and market share, and reduce expenses. BDSA is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. To learn more, please visit bdsa.com.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world's challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons’ multi-disciplinary cannabis team provides vital expertise and insight to help business owners and stakeholders pursue every opportunity and overcome every challenge. Our capabilities and experience are second to none, from assisting with strategic legal counsel and ongoing regulatory compliance, to advising on entity formation and corporate governance, to advising companies from formation through going public. For more information about Dentons, please visit http://www.dentons.com.

About El Planteo

El Planteo is a media outlet focused on green and young issues such as cannabis, hemp, psychedelics, music, ecology, cryptocurrencies, gender and sexuality issues, and more. Our content has frequent economic or financial angles.

El Planteo is funded by Benzinga, a dynamic and innovative Detroit-based financial media outlet that provides investors with unique, high-quality content coveted by top Wall Street traders.