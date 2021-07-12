Rapper Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line 'Cactus Farms' With Connected Cannabis

American rapper and record producer best knowns a Travis Scott, formerly Jacques Bermon Webster, is the latest celeb to join the booming marijuana industry. The musician teamed up with Connected Cannabis to create and launch a new cannabis line dubbed Cactus Farms.

The line launched on Saturday in dispensaries across California and Arizona with a hybrid strain hand-selected by Scott, reported Complex.

According to Connected Cannabis, the indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

Connected Cannabis was founded in 2009 and has kept its focus on California, where it is headquartered. In 2017 it acquired the popular brand Alien Labs. Earlier this year, the company closed a $30 million capital raise with the goal of advancing its growing methodologies and extending its outreach.

At the time, Connected CEO Sam Ghods stated: “We are steadfast in our development of new, best-in-class genetics and our production of top-quality flower that has resulted in impressive growth and unwavering customer loyalty. That same commitment and quality that we’ve prided ourselves on from day one will stay with us as we enter additional states. We look forward to bringing our true product and brand to consumers in new markets – that is our highest priority every time we look at expansion.”

The new weed line is just one of Scott’s many recent business ventures, as the rapper previously partnered with McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Playstation, and most recently, Dior.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash