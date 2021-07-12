SweetWater Brewing Co Expands In Colorado Via New Brewery And Taphouse On Heels Of Tilray Collaboration

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, one of the largest craft brewers in terms of volume in the U.S., is opening a new, full-service brewery, production facility, taproom and restaurant in Colorado, just months following its debut there.

The move follows the recent launch of the first Canadian craft cannabis brew in the U.S., Broken Coast BC Lager, developed in collaboration between SweetWater and Canada's Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd, a leading craft cannabis brand under Tilray Inc's (NASDAQ:TLRY) portfolio in British Columbia.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sweet Water was acquired by Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NASDAQ:APHA) in November in a $300 million deal, prior to its merger with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) earlier this year.

The brewery will manufacture cans and kegs, which are part of the brand's refreshing line of beer that includes 420 Extra Pale Ale and HAZY IPA, as well as specialty beers produced for West Coast markets.

Located at 1020 E Lincoln Ave. in Fort Collins, the 32,450 square foot facility – which previously housed Red Truck Brewing Company and Fort Collins Brewing, is expected to kick off soon with the production of beers for West Coast drinkers once it has finished an extensive renovation.

Laird Mulderink, general manager of operations will continue running the facility under SweetWater. Experts from the company's team in Atlanta, including brewmaster Mark Medlin; vice president of hospitality, Steve Farace; CMO Brian Miesieski as well as CEO and founder Freddy Bensch will all assist in the transition, expansion and re-opening.

In addition, SweetWater agreed to honor existing contracts with brewers who are already using the facility to produce their own specialty beers.

Apart from bolstering the availability of its brews and 420 spirits throughout Colorado, SweetWater has also teamed up with Concessions International, LLC to launch the SweetWater Mountain Taphouse in Concourse B at the Denver International Airport.

The new taphouse will offer a wide range of brews and a menu of classic pub grub, such as burgers, wings and salads.

"The general vibe throughout Colorado aligns perfectly with who we are as a brand and SweetWater's passion for the great outdoors, embracing a 420 lifestyle and our motto – Don't Float the Mainstream," Bensch said. "We have a lot of respect for the beers and brewers from Colorado and look forward to raising a glass in this great state."

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash