Jay-Z's The Parent Co. Introduces Live Resin Vape Cartridges 'Fun Uncle Cruisers' For The Reasonable Price Of $36

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as The Parent Company, launched Fun Uncle Cruisers, its live resin full-gram vape cartridges that are selling for $36.

With this launch, the vertically integrated cannabis company upgraded its current product offering as it seeks to meet the demands of consumers who are looking for “robust flavor and enhanced experience.” Live resin is an ingredient sought-after for its rich cannabinoid, terpene and flavor profiles.

The new Fun Uncle Cruisers come in four strains and are already accessible online. They're expected to hit the shelves of more than 450 dispensaries later this summer. Consumers can choose from four strains – Sour Tangie, Tropic Thunder, Golden Pineapple and Paris OG.

The consortium — made up of CMG Partners Inc., Left Coast Ventures Inc. and Jay-Z along with his company Roc Nation — said that the idea behind Fun Uncle came in honor of cannabis' early days, which explains its retro-style and affordable price.

The launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers is occurring some three months after the introduction of Cruisers vapes – the brand’s first vape offering.

"As part of The Parent Company's effort to provide approachable and affordable entry points to cannabis for consumers, we are thrilled to announce our Cruisers with Live Resin vapes, which are competitively priced and offer consumers high-quality distillate and live resin in an accessible format," The Parent Company CEO Steve Allan stated. "As we grow our presence in the value vape category, The Parent Company is making strides towards its goal of becoming the clear industry leader. Consumers crave trusted, innovative, and cost-efficient cannabis products, and we look forward to continue delivering on our promise to meet this need."

Price Action

The Parent Company’s shares were trading 0.75% higher at $5.31 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy Of The Parent Company