Australis, CV Sciences And MedMen Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 9, 2021
GAINERS:
- Livewell Canada Inc (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed up 12.59% at $0.06
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 11.51% at $3.39
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 8.97% at $10.45
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 8.57% at $0.04
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 7.74% at $0.24
- GTEC Holdings (OTC:GGTTF) shares closed up 7.33% at $0.53
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 6.67% at $0.12
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 6.38% at $3.00
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.38
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.17
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 5.5% at $1.15
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 4.51% at $0.26
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 4.28% at $0.54
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.05% at $0.90
LOSERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 4.62% at $0.07
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 4.46% at $0.08
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.42% at $0.24
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 3.13% at $0.28
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 2.95% at $0.30
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 2.86% at $0.34
