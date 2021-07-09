Sha'Carri Richardson Cannabis Suspension: US Anti-Doping Agency Recognizes Wrongdoing As House Reps Join Public Outrage

On Friday, U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) issued a public statement in support of Sha’Carri Richardson, the U.S. track and field sprinter whose suspension last week provoked public outrage after she tested positive for cannabis and was essentially prevented from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

In an open letter, Lee and Blumenauer said they “oppose the inclusion of cannabis as a prohibited substance within the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) athlete code.”

USADA issued a public response, claiming that while the agency agrees with relaxing cannabis policies for athletes, its hands are tied by World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Congressional Outrage And Call For Action

Sha’Carri Richardson was disqualified from the Women’s 100-meter race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for her prior cannabis usage off the track and in the legal cannabis state of Oregon. The 21-year-old athlete, the fastest woman in the world, had qualified with a record-setting 10.86-second in the 100-meter dash.

After her one-month suspension was announced, a chorus of opposition and outrage came from a broad swath of society, especially from the cannabis sector, in the form of public statements denouncing the decision and supporting Richardson. Reps. Lee and Blumenauer included themselves in the conversation, stating that “this cannabis ban is outdated and restrictive.”

Last week, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamie Raskin issued a similar statement, urging the agency to “reconsider the policies that led to this and other suspensions for recreational marijuana use, and to reconsider Ms. Richardson’s suspension.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin stated that the agency’s anti-marijuana policy perpetuates anti-drug policies that affect communities of color at disproportionately higher rates.

Lee and Blumenauer, who co-chair the Congressional Cannabis Caucus and support federal legalization of adult-use cannabis, argued that marijuana is currently legal for either medicinal or adult use in 36 states and 4 territories, including Oregon where the Olympic trials took place.

Richardson herself said that her cannabis use took place in a legal context and for medicinal purposes; she was coping with emotional pain after learning of the death of her biological mother.

“Unlike drugs such as steroids, cannabis does not enhance an athlete’s performance. Additionally, cannabis has been recognized as having potential medicinal benefits and research and trials are underway,” said the Reps' open letter, which also pointed out that Richardson’s “use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sports performance.”

USADA Responds

On Friday, the US Anti-Doping Agency issued a public letter in response to Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin’s initial statement.

The agency stated that it “agrees that Ms. Richardson’s exclusion from the Tokyo Olympic Games is a heartbreaking situation and that the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) rules concerning marijuana must change.”

Claiming an obligation to follow World Anti-Doping Agency rules, USADA said its own views are different from WADA’s when it comes to what substances are included, or not, on WADA's prohibited list as well as what consequences should result from a positive test.

However, WADA's code and its banned substances list reflect the consensus of more than 650 sports organizations and virtually all of the governments of the world, the agency said.

“USADA does not make or have a direct vote on the anti-doping rules but (…) we are required to enforce them.”

The agency said it has advocated within the WADA for more flexible and fair rules to address the use of marijuana by athletes. However, since Richardson voluntarily accepted the outcome, there is no longer any legal process to challenge or reverse it.

“Ms. Richardson’s one-month suspension was the absolute minimum sanction that USADA was permitted to impose under the code. Anything less would have resulted in USADA being non-compliant with the WADA Code. Continued non-compliance by USADA could result in serious consequences to U.S. Athletes and the U.S. Government Committees.”

Photo by Chau Cédric on Unsplash