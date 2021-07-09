fbpx
Columbia Care Launches Cannabis Cultivation Operations in West Virginia

byNatan Ponieman
July 9, 2021 2:11 pm
Cannabis multi-state operator Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) has received approval from West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to launch cultivation operations in the state.

The new cultivation facility in Falling Waters, West Virginia will be added to the company’s 126 operating facilities across the country, which include 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

“We are excited to begin cultivation in West Virginia and be one step closer to providing relief to the patients who need it,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “As we begin design of Phase 2 of our buildout, we will add more square feet to our facilities to continue to meet the demand of the medical program in West Virginia.”

Columbia Care is one of 10 provisionally licensed cultivators in the state.

The Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law in West Virginia in April 2017 by Gov. Jim Justice, but the program got off to a slow start. A medical marijuana patient register was open in February of 2021. 

Adult-use cannabis remains illegal in the state. However, a recent poll showed that nearly 70% of registered voters support federal cannabis legalization and want their Senators to vote in favor of federal reform this year.

The company also said it has begun developing all five of its approved medical dispensaries across the state.

Columbia Care stock was $5.13 at the time of this writing, having closed Thursday’s trading session at $4.87.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash

