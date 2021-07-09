Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Launches 37th Florida Retail Shop, Inner Spirit Celebrates 100th Spiritleaf Store Opening

Ayr Wellness Opens 37th Florida Location, Cuts Ribbon On Liberty Health Sciences Store In Key West

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) has kicked off cannabis sales at its newest location in Florida.

The new 1,500 square foot Liberty Health Sciences store is located at 826 Duval Street, on the main strip of downtown Key West. It's the company's 37th dispensary in the Sunshine State.

The store's offering includes a wide range of flower products as well as the company's newly launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete's Cookies.

"For us, everything starts with the plant," Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness, told Benzinga. "Our primary focus right now is improving our grow operation and making ourselves Florida's highest-quality cultivator of cannabis at scale, as is our goal in every market we enter. As that continues to improve, we'll continue to open more locations throughout the state and introduce more customers to our premium offerings."

Inner Spirit Celebrates Milestone, 100th Opened Spiritleaf Store

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE:ISH) (OTCQB:INSHF) is celebrating its 100th Spiritleaf store opening.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Spiritleaf South Keys store situated in the south end of Ottawa, Ontario.

"We celebrated the 100th Spiritleaf store with everyone who helped us get there," CEO Darren Bondar, said Friday. "It's an amazing achievement for our trailblazing community. In just 33 months since legalization, we've opened more than 100 corporate and franchise stores from coast to coast across the country, which is one new store about every 10 days."

During June and in July, the company opened nine additional Spiritleaf stores across three provinces, including:

Spiritleaf Beaches, Toronto, Ontario

Spiritleaf Bonnyville, Bonnyville, Alberta

Spiritleaf Eastwinds, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Spiritleaf Imperial Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Spiritleaf Orleans, Ottawa

Spiritleaf South Keys, Ottawa

Spiritleaf St. Vital, Winnipeg

Spiritleaf Unicity, Winnipeg

Spiritleaf Varsity, Calgary

