Hemp: 5 Years From Now

This article by Tia Moskalenko was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission.

The variety of Cannabis Sativa known as hemp is an industrial plant that has a long history and an endless string of applications all over the world. People grew hemp for different reasons as its industrial potential ranges from medicine to fuel production. However, the mid-20th century brought a global negative campaign against cannabis as a species and hemp took a serious blow.

Nowadays hemp can only be grown in only a few countries around the world, and the production of industrial cannabis is under strict legislative regulation. Interested in growing hemp farmers in various countries require specialized licenses for growing this culture. Even though it is generally banned, the authorities of many states cannot completely disregard the benefits of hemp. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are revitalizing the importance of Hemp through CBD oil production, which spurs Hemp market growth. Still, the market situation is challenging both in terms of demand and supply.

The Rise of New Brands and Revamping of Forgotten Industries

In its essence, hemp is a weed. It is highly resilient and can grow in a broad range of conditions and in diverse climate zones. Such a property makes it much easier to grow than most industrial plants, but that’s not its only advantage. As we have already mentioned, the use of hemp has a long history. Moreover, there’s virtually no part of this herb that you can’t use for something good.

Hemp stem is rich with strong fibers, which makes it an excellent resource for the production of clothes, various accessories, and shoes. In the future, we can expect a rise in the number of clothing brands that base their products on materials made of hemp. According to recent cannabis market predictions, the market of hemp clothing will grow at a rate of 49.9% during the forecasted period between 2021 and 2028.

Environmentally-friendly production is full of alternative solutions that provide high-quality building materials. In turn, such elements can reduce pollution by replacing non-renewable resources and, thus, facilitating their preservation. It is where Hemp growers can also expect a chance for profit, since the mix of lime and hemp makes excellent bricks.

Hemp stalks and seeds can provide biodiesel for vehicles running on diesel engines. Sadly, most biodiesel we use today is made out of garbage, wastewater, coconuts, and other compounds rather than hemp due to the disorganized market. However, five years from now, hemp business and hemp farming should become coherent, which may open up the doors to the production of Hemp-based fuel.

All these and many more applications make industrial cannabis a plant with a lucrative potential, however, its medicinal value is what we believe will push people into growing weed for profit in the near future. Recently, a British drug company released a CBD oil intended for child epilepsy treatment. One should mention the complete safety of this drug. After all, CBD is a cannabinoid like THC with an important distinction, and that’s the absence of a psychoactive effect.

We can see an increased number of studies that show a positive effect of CBD oil on people with back pain, migraines, or people recovering from chemotherapy. Scholarly studies reveal that CBD can exert potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which highlights its value for medicine. As the supporting evidence builds up, we can expect the development of medicinal products intended for the treatment of a wide spectrum of conditions.

New Job Opportunities

With the rise of the Hemp farming industry, it’s only reasonable to expect a growth of management and labor-type jobs. As the market expands, logistics, processing, and wholesale workers will become deficient. Also, multiple reports show a rise in new careers such as cultivators, budtenders, trimmers, and numerous other positions that are necessary for the commercialization of hemp.

Development of New Strains

The British GW Pharmaceuticals opened up the doors to other drug companies to explore hemp and make its products available for the market. Quite similarly, an international healthcare technology giant, namely Teva Pharmaceutical, has entered the domain of medical cannabis distribution, which is also a significant event for the hemp market. If other big players jump on board and start extracting CBD for medicinal purposes, we could face a situation in which demand for industrial cannabis outgrows the supply capacities. At that point, we can expect to see countries racing to decriminalize hemp and support its cultivation and development.

Furthermore, inflated market demand will push the scientific community to develop new strains that would be rich in CBD. It will allow them to produce more oil per pound of raw material. At this point, the percentage of CBD tops at around 20 percent, so it’s likely that in five years from now, the industrialization of hemp will lead to the development of breeds that contain much higher CBD levels.

Here the List of CBD Rich Strains

THC 17% CBD 21.0%

Sativa

THC 7% CBD 22.5%

Sativa-dominant Hybrid 80/20

THC 13% CBD 23.0%

Sativa-dominant Hybrid 70/30

THC 8% CBD 20.0%

Indica

Legislative Changes

Since the production and processing of hemp are missing a uniformed regulation, we can expect numerous legislative changes that will create a universal standard of quality in all aspects of the industry. This will be necessary for international trade, especially for products related to healthcare. Moreover, authorities from all around the world will have to impose regulations that shape the commercial standards as well as methods of prescription to avoid system abuse.

It’s been only three years since the introduction of the Farming bill that allowed legal cultivation and commercialization of hemp, however, this branch of agriculture is showing rapid development. According to the hemp stock forecast, in five years, we can see this plant being used in virtually every industry and its positive influence on the job market. Also, the need for high-quality plants will usher the breeding of new strains that will further propel the interest for farming and use of Hemp products.