'The LinkedIn For Cannabis Users:' Startup Connects Professionals With Weed-Friendly Employers

It’s “the LinkedIn for cannabis users,” says Damian Jorden, a Philadelphia native and entrepreneur, who created Phynally.

Phynally is a startup job search engine that connects transparent employers and professionals without having to worry about cannabis pre-employment screening.

According to Jorden, the goal is to help those seeking employment to avoid the hardship of the pre-employment drug testing, especially for those whose past cannabis use has hindered their ability to become gainfully employed.

Reminiscent to Indeed or LinkedIn, Phynally creates a marketplace with a front-end database for cannabis users that allows them to actively seek employment while having the ability to pre-qualify as a medical marijuana patient.

Jorden also created a back-end that exclusively hosts employers who are transparent about not screening for cannabis during their hiring process, or who have opted to drop cannabis screening from their drug testing panel.

“In my opinion, this cultivates the future workplace transparency by beginning the loop of employer to employee trust,” Jorden told Benzinga. “This loop has allowed us to connect our users who pre-qualify as medical marijuana patients with doctors who are certified in their respective states.”

