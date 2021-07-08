fbpx
Curaleaf Exports Over A Ton of Medical Cannabis to Israel, Tikun Olam-Cannbit Inks Deal With Israeli HMO

byJelena Martinovic
July 8, 2021 11:43 am
Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf International announced Thursday it has successfully exported more than one metric ton of medical cannabis to Israel as part of a larger supply deal with BOL Pharma.

The move follows the company's recent announcement that its's subsidiary Adven GmbH partnered with an Italian pharmaceutical company, Zambon Spa, to provide medical cannabis treatments for patients, with an initial focus on neurological therapies.

Curaleaf International, previously known as EMMAC Life Sciences, was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) in April in a $310 million cash and stock deal.

To strengthen its footprint in Europe, while holding its EMMAC investment, the Massachusetts-based company created Curaleaf International Holdings Limited on the island of Guernsey.

Curaleaf International's initial shipment to Israel included two strains of dried flower. It was shipped from the company's Terra Verde, Portugal cultivation facility.

Kfir Avraham, CEO of BOL Pharma, called Curaleaf International "a trusted partner to deliver consistent and reliable product to meet our market requirements."

Curaleaf International is one of the first companies to export to the Middle Eastern country under the new regulatory regime.

"This partnership and the fact that we are one of the first companies exporting to Israel under the new Israeli regulatory regime reflects the high-quality standards met by Curaleaf International's facilities and the depth of regulatory expertise in our business," Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, said.

Tikun Olam-Cannbit Signs Deal With Maccabi Healthcare Services To Support Medical Cannabis Patients

Separately, another Israeli medical cannabis company, Tikun Olam-Cannbit (TASE: TKUN), inked a deal earlier this week with Maccabi Healthcare Services, the second-largest HMO in the country.

Under the agreement, Tikun Olam-Cannbit will offer discounts to Maccabi members who hold medical cannabis licenses. The discount will extend to its products as well as a package of services that include consulting, training, dispensing, delivery of products to the patient's home, training on how to vape and webinars on research issues.

The agreement with Maccabi follows a deal recently signed with the HMO, Meuhedet Health Services, which, in addition to delivery, consulting and patient training services, also offers the training of Meuhedet physicians and medical staff.

In addition, Tikun Olam-Cannbit also entered into the five-year deal with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, which includes establishing a Medical Cannabis Research Center in Tel Aviv in conjunction with the hospital's Medical Research Infrastructure and Health Services Fund.

"They all demonstrate the faith of the medical establishments in the therapeutic efficacy of medical cannabis based on clinical research." Avinoam Sapir, CEO of Tikun Olam-Cannbit, said Thursday.

Photo by Amy Maciel on Unsplash

