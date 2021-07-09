Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Ideation Lab, CanaFarma, Zoned Properties, Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Green Organic Dutchman, TerrAscend

The Ideation Lab Appoints Christina Jefferson To Advisory Board

The Ideation Lab, LLC has tapped Christina Jefferson to its advisory board.

Jefferson brings extensive experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion field. During her career, she worked at Sephora, while she was also sitting on several boards such as the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco and Congregation Sherith Israel.

“Christina is joining The Ideation Lab at a time when we are rapidly growing the team to scale our wellness-focused brands,” Ian James, Ideation founder and CEO said. “Her diversity, equity, and inclusion expertise, coupled with her wide network of executives and potential management candidates, ensures The Ideation Lab’s team represents the diverse customer base which it serves.” The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a hemp and CBD-focused brand solutions incubator and accelerator.

CanaFarma CEO David Lonsdale Resigns

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (OTC:CNFHF) recently disclosed that David Lonsdale has resigned as CEO.

Lonsdale, who joined the Vancouver-based company in 2019, stepped down from his position following the announced merger between hemp wellness company Vertical Wellness and the hemp products and services provider CanaFarma in June.

Vertical’s current CEO, J. Smoke Wallin, agreed to serve as the new CEO for the combined businesses, which will be valued at more than $50 million once the transaction closes.

Eden Empire Names Samuel Isaac Its New CFO

Eden Empire Inc. (CSE:EDEN) has tapped Samuel Isaac to oversee its finance department.

Isaac, who replaces Cale Moodie, has over ten years of international capital markets experience, having served as CFO for a California-based pharmaceutical company focused on cannabis.

He also worked as the VP of finance and controller for a TSX-listed company in the cannabis space.

We are pleased to welcome Samuel to our leadership team,” Gerry Trapasso, the company’s CEO, said Tuesday. “His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as experience with raising capital in the public markets will be a massive asset as Eden Empire looks to expand its retail footprint in the US.”

Zoned Properties Appoints Berekk Blackwell As COO

Cannabis-focused real estate development firm Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY) has hired Berekk Blackwell as chief operating officer.

Prior to this, Blackwell served as director of business development at the Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm.

Blackwell will oversee Zoned Properties’ commercial real estate advisory, brokerage, franchise

and prop-tech data services at his new position.

“Berekk has been absolutely essential to the launch of Zoned Properties’ advanced client offerings and our collection of growth services,” Bryan McLaren, chairman and CEO of Zoned, said recently.“ For the past year, he has played an integral role in developing our multilayered approach to commercial real estate through purpose-built solutions for complex and highly regulated business landscapes.”

Alabama Announces Medical Cannabis Commission Members

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday it has tapped several experts to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

According to WZDX, Ivey appointed Dr. William Saliski Jr., a pulmonologist; Sam Blakemore, representing the pharmacists and Dwight Gamble, representing ag lenders.

Last Tuesday, Senate Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) tapped Dr. Steve Stokes, an oncologist, and Taylor Hatchett of Boozer Farms.

Mike Cason with the Alabama Media Group disclosed that Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth appointed Dr. Angela Martin, a pediatrician; Dr. Eric Jensen, a biochemist and Loree Skelton, a healthcare attorney.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, appointed Rex Vaughn, a farmer, and retired circuit judge Charles Price, Cason reported, while Rick Pate, Commissioner of Alabama Agriculture and Industries, tapped James Harwell, the president of Green Thumb Nursery in Montgomery.

Attorney General Steve Marshall appointed AG Chief Counsel Katherine Green Robertson.

In addition, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor also got their appointments.

“We look forward to working with the new members of the Commission,” said Chey Garrigan, president and CEO of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association. “The Alabama Cannabis Industry Association's mission is to help Alabamians find natural non-opioid treatments for their medical ailments and are optimistic about the outlook of this commission.”

The Green Organic Dutchman Elects Directors

Cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF) recently approved all directors' nominees at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

The board of directors of the Toronto-based company currently has seven members, including:

Jeffrey J. Scott

Sean Bovingdon

Marc Bertrand

Nicholas G. Kirton

Dr. Caroline MacCallum

Jacques Dessureault

Adam Jaffe

TerrAscend Elects Directors

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) disclosed Friday that its shareholders elected five nominees as directors at a meeting held on June 28.

The board of directors now includes:

Craig Collard

Richard Mavrinac

Lisa Swartzman

Ed Schutter

Jason Wild

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash