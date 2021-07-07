Michigan Cannabis Co. Gage Growth Teams Up With Wiz Khalifa's Kush Brand

Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE) announced its exclusive partnership agreement with Grammy award and Golden Globe award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand "Khalifa Kush" ("KK"), to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products in Michigan.

Under this partnership, the Detroit-based cannabis company will be the exclusive producer and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Michigan.

Both parties will work to design a product lineup consisting of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, extracts and concentrates. These new products will be available at Gage provisioning centers. Gage is considered the leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan.

"We are excited to partner with Gage for our first expansion into the Midwest, and to finally release KK to my fans in Michigan," Wiz Khalifa said. "From day one of Khalifa Kush, we have only partnered with people we align with, who focus on customer and quality over everything, and Gage is one of the best."

Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage noted that Wiz is known as a cannabis expert.

“KK has had incredible success in other U.S. cannabis markets, establishing a brand that is synonymous with ultra-premium quality. We are confident that this partnership will allow Michigan to become a unique cannabis destination in the near future,” Monaco said.

The arrangement includes a grant of license to certain intellectual property to produce and sell KK branded products in Michigan and is subject to the state's regulatory approval. KK will consult on cultivation, distribution, branding, consumer engagement and other operating responsibilities. The initial term of the license agreement is five years on an exclusive basis.

Photo: Courtesy Of Gage Growth