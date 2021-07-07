New Cannabis Products: CBD And Products For Horses, Pets And People

As the cannabis market expands, sometimes it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

CannaHorse

CannaHorse launched its very first product, Equilibrium Oral.

These oral packets with 250 mg CBD per unit (coming in a 5 or 15 unit bag) were designed and formulated specifically for equine health.

“The horse market is larger than many realize and mainly untapped. With 10 million horses in North America, and 90% of them not participating in competitions with testing, there is a lot of opportunity. We have been particularly enthused by the recent response from leading veterinarians,” said Warren Byrne, founder and president of CannaHorse. “As jurisdictions begin to allow veterinary cannabis health products, most of the attention has been on cat and dog markets. CannaHorse is focused on the equine health and wellness market and is creating tested, effective, and safer alternatives for traditional veterinary equine medicines.”

Danielle O’Beirne, commercialization and regulatory advisor, chimed in.

“Horse owners have limited options to address anxiety and recovery in horses and existing treatments possess side effects that outweigh the benefits. I am thrilled to be working on a brand portfolio with Cannahorse that’s addressing a problem that’s been impacting the horse community for decades. Leveraging my experience launching health care products and wellness services, paired with my passion and knowledge of horses, I will support Cannahorse in improving the quality of life for many horses,” O’Beirne concluded.

ODE Oasis

ODE Oasis, a new collection of premium CBD tinctures, skincare and pet products, features estate-produced, organic, early harvest McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil for added benefits.

A Northern California staple for 30 years, McEvoy Ranch is known for its award-winning estate olive oils and small-lot wines. The venture into CBD was inspired by the 550-acres in Petaluma that make up the working, organic ranch.

Carrying on its longstanding commitment to high-quality ingredients, ODE Oasis invites customers to create their own at-home oasis inspired by the tranquility found in the ranch’s natural ponds, hiking trails, coastal fog and native wildlife. To produce these full-spectrum, lab-tested, non-psychoactive CBD products, ODE Oasis partnered with industry leaders to process their hemp oil in a laboratory in Colorado using cold extraction methods. The result is a line of vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO products that contribute to a well-balanced lifestyle.

“Our estate olive oil contains wide-ranging benefits and uses, just like premium CBD products,” said Samantha Dorsey, president of McEvoy Ranch. “As we developed a way for others to experience the tranquility of McEvoy Ranch, ODE Oasis provided a unique opportunity to combine these two high-quality ingredients into one formula, to further enhance one’s lifestyle and overall wellness.“

High Falls Hemp NY

High Falls Hemp NY launched four new products:

Full-Spectrum CBD Mobility Tincture with CBG

Full-Spectrum CBD Calm Tincture

Full-Spectrum CBD Sleep Tincture with CBN

Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture (THC Free).

“We embarked on a mission to provide people and their pets with natural alternatives for their health and wellness over 3 years ago with our foundational CBD line of topicals and ingestibles. We have been fortunate, and, on that journey, we heard personal stories that our customers were struggling with; aches and discomfort with their bodies, stress they couldn't manage, and sleepless nights,” Rick Weissman and Tricia Horst, co-founders of High Falls Hemp NY, told Benzinga.

“These products can be used for isolated issues or use in concert for an overall natural health and wellness regimen. While we did test these products with a group of brand ambassadors, we are also thrilled to be hearing reviews from our loyal customers that have recently received our new products, that they are thrilled with their results. They are overjoyed to have natural solutions to support their mobility, stress, and sleep,” they added.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

