Watch Hexo Corp's CEO On Benzinga Cannabis Insider: A Billion-Dollar Startup Acquisition, ESG And More

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 6, 2021 5:31 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Sebastien St-Louis, founder, president and CEO of Hexo Corp (NYSE:HEXO).

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE:ICAN) (OTCQB:ICNAF)
  • Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:CHAL)
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) having wrapped up their merger.
  • WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) (OTCQX: WDDMF) 
  • Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) 
  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

