MedMen, Item 9 Labs & EnWave Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 6, 2021
GAINERS:
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 26.01% at $1.03
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:) shares closed up 8.47% at $3.20
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 6.38% at $0.25
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 5% at $51.48
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed up 4.79% at $0.08
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 4% at $0.25
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 2% at $0.81
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 1.62% at $202.38
LOSERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 15.96% at $0.32
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 11.28% at $0.57
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 10.29% at $0.03
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 9.66% at $1.59
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 7.96% at $1.04
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 7.47% at $2.60
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 5.7% at $0.18
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 5.62% at $0.27
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 5.59% at $1.69
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
