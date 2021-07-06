fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

MedMen, Item 9 Labs & EnWave Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 6, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 6, 2021 5:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MedMen, Item 9 Labs & EnWave Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 6, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 21, 2021

GAINERS: Mexco Energy (AMEX: MXC) shares closed up 23.34% at $9.78 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 10, 2021

GAINERS: Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 15,8% at $1,33 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 8, 2021

GAINERS: AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 17.58% at $0.10 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 7, 2021

GAINERS: Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 13.33% at $1.53 read more