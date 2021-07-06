Agrify And Curaleaf Study Impact Of Cannabis Cultivation On Plant Health And Harvest Yields, Curaleaf International Expands

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has teamed up with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) to determine the impact of the cultivation environment on the overall health of cannabis plants and harvest yields.

Under the deal, the Massachusetts-based company agreed to provide the use of its Agrify Insights software platform for three years to Curaleaf's facility located in the Bay State.

The research focuses on evaluating how specific environmental conditions created and controlled by Agrify's vertical farming units and Agrify Insights software platform affect harvest yields, plant terpene profiles and flavonoid concentrations.

The study will examine techniques to improve the aroma and overall chemical profile of cannabis flower while enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

The combined research team also intends to study the effect of regulated environments on the overall health and longevity of cannabis plants.

Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify, said he was excited to announce the collaboration with the cannabis giant.

"Curaleaf is a cannabis industry leader, and our shared research will demonstrate the critical importance that an optimally controlled environment can play on the cultivator's ability to consistently produce high-quality flower," Chang said.

Joseph Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, agreed with Chang on the importance of an optimally controlled environment for cannabis cultivation.

"The cultivation environment plays a critical role in the plant's chemical composition, and we believe this research will help to further increase understanding of the conditions required to optimize a plant's genetic potential," Bayern said.

Curaleaf International Expands In Europe, Secures Complete GMP Certification Of Its Facility In Spain

Separately, Curaleaf International, a Europe-based vertically integrated cannabis company, has secured the complete GMP Certification of its second EU GMP facility in Europe. Curaleaf created the company to boost its European footprint on the heels of purchasing EMMAC Life Sciences in April.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) gave the green light to Curaleaf International to import, manufacture and export medical cannabis flower and extracts at Medalchemy, a manufacturing site in Alicante, Spain.

"This approval once more validates our science-led strategy and integrated business model," Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International said Tuesday. "It will also significantly increase our ability to manufacture and export high-quality medical cannabis products across the growing European market and beyond."

Photo by kēvïïïn grashüpfer on Unsplash