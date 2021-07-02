fbpx
Urban-gro, Khiron Life Sciences & CURE Pharmaceutical Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 1, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 2, 2021 5:13 pm
Urban-gro, Khiron Life Sciences & CURE Pharmaceutical Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 1, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.93% at $8.62

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

