These Cannabis-Friendly Athletes Are Headed To The Olympics: From Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe To Devon Allen

byJavier Hasse
July 2, 2021 7:38 am
MENDI, an athlete-built cannabis brand that provides all-natural solutions for sports and athletics performance recovery, announced this week that its talented roster of American multi-sport athlete ambassadors is headed to compete in the 2021 Olympic Games.

The brand’s team of athletes includes:

  • 2-time World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Megan Rapinoe,
  • Former PAC-12 Football wide receiver and hurdling star Devon Allen,
  • 4-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion Sue Bird.

“We're beyond excited for all of our athletes who have qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games. It's a huge accomplishment and we're proud to be part of their journey to the biggest stage in sports,” Rachael Rapinoe, co-founder and CEO of MENDI, told Benzinga.

“There's no better representative to help us tell our brand story and how our CBD products can help with everyday issues like pain management, inflammation, balancing mood and getting better sleep. These are areas that a lot of people struggle with, not just professional athletes, so if it's bettering their lives then hopefully it will inspire more people to adopt an all-natural recovery system.”

It should be noted the announcement came before we learned that American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson had been disqualified from the Games after testing positive for cannabis. It is unclear how the news will affect the athletes mentioned above.

