Arcata Fire: New Cannabis Live Resin Straight From California's Humboldt County

Cannabis consumers are becoming savvier by the minute. As the industry inches towards the tenth anniversary of Colorado legalizing adult-use marijuana, consumers are always on the lookout for more sophisticated forms of consumption.

One such form is live resin.

The Rise Of Concentrates

Over the last year, sales of cannabis concentrates increased from $567 million in 2019 to $797 million in 2020, representing an increase of approximately 40%. Over the next few years, the concentrate market is projected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2019 to $5.9 billion by 2026, according to the study conducted by the Indian research firm Facts and Factors.

In addition to changing tastes, one of the most significant drivers of concentrate sales is health concerns among consumers. From April 2019 to 21 January 2020, approximately 2,711 individuals were hospitalized due to cannabis vape cartridges. Dubbed the Vaping Crisis, several states even enacted temporary bans on cannabis vape cartridges, significantly blunting vape sales.

Although the crisis was driven primarily by the use of illegal vape cartridges containing Vitamin E acetate, consumers became more concerned about the types of cannabis products they ingest. Driven by health concerns, consumers have increasingly started purchasing solventless extracts produced by companies like ArcataX Inc.

Meet The ArcataX

ArcataX is a Type 7 cannabis extraction operator based in Humboldt County, California. Specializing in artisanal quality cannabis extracts, the company provides a variety of turnkey harvest and CPG services to third-party cannabis brands.

With a growing demand for high-quality extracts and a spike in prices, the company recently announced that it would launch its own line of live resin cannabis extracts called Arcata Fire. The line includes 12 flavors of dry-farmed live resin one-gram ceramic cartridges along with 14 flavors of live resin concentrates crafted into four different textures.

Using a special process and proprietary technology, ArcataX preserves and prepares its cannabis flower for extraction within ten minutes of harvest. Not only does this eliminate several contact points in the extraction process, but it also helps preserve the quality of the extract.

“Arcata Fire has a quality and freshness that is almost unheard of in the industry,” explains ArcataX co-founder, Case Mandel. “Most cannabis extracts take three to six months to get to market after harvest. Our customers can expect to taste Arcata Fire products as soon as one to two months after harvest.”

Working with its network of distributors Arcata Fire is currently available in over 50 retail locations around California and is set to be in over 250 retail locations by the end of the year.

