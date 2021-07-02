fbpx
Watch Khiron Life Sciences & Jason Wild On The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 1, 2021 10:45 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Thursday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse invited Alvaro Torres, CEO of

Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF), and Jason Wild, founder and president of Jason Wild Asset Management.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL)
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW)
  • Akerman Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)
  • Hemp Naturals (OTC:HPMM)
  • Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF)

 

Meet The Hosts:

