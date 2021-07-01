Sundial, MedMen And GrowGeneration Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 1, 2021
GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 13.04% at $0.26
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 11.85% at $0.28
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 8.16% at $0.24
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 7.62% at $0.27
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 7.39% at $1.21
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 6.42% at $0.09
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 6.17% at $5.77
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 5.59% at $4.72
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 4.46% at $71.24
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 3.98% at $0.59
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 3.9% at $0.29
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.22% at $49.65
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed up 2.22% at $79.76
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 9.29% at $4.20
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 6.8% at $2.74
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 3.42% at $1.13
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 3.06% at $0.92
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 2.91% at $0.78
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 1.95% at $0.26
- GTEC Holdings (OTC:GGTTF) shares closed down 1.92% at $0.51
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.