fbpx
QQQ
-0.69
355.12
-0.19%
DIA
+ 0.64
344.31
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 1.40
426.66
+ 0.33%
TLT
-0.74
145.09
-0.51%
GLD
+ 0.13
165.50
+ 0.08%

Thousands Of Marijuana Greenhouses Threatened As Wildfires Rage In Northern California

byJelena Martinovic
July 1, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thousands Of Marijuana Greenhouses Threatened As Wildfires Rage In Northern California

The wildfires came early this year. Flames are already raging across California, threatening cannabis cultivation operations as well as homes, individuals and many livelihoods. The high-pressure dome that continues to trap heat over much of the U.S., likely caused the fires to start earlier than normal.

Worse Each Year

As bad as last year's wildfire season was, 2021's could be even worse as excruciating heatwaves become more frequent and more intense every year.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection disclosed Tuesday that the Lava Fire burning brush and timber in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest had grown from 1,446 acres on Monday to 13,300.

A lightning strike to a tree apparently sparked a small blaze in a remote area of an old lava flow east of Weed, California, causing a massive blaze, which then spread like, well, wildfire.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the flames are now threatening the Lake Shastina community, with almost 3,000 residents and another 8,000 who work in the area's cannabis farms.

The two other fires in the area – the Beswick and Tennant – are of lesser intensity, USA Today reported.

Another Historic Wildfire Season?

It's not yet clear how the impact of these blazes will affect the cannabis crops in California, but we do know that in 2020 a historic wave of wildfires ravaged many West Coast marijuana companies and forced thousands to evacuate their farms and businesses in California, Oregon and Washington state.

Photo by Joanne Francis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets General

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Plus Products, THC Farmaceuticals, Kanabo Group, Surna, Albert Labs

Plus Products’ Matt Schmidt Resigns From Board Cannabis and hemp branded products company Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) revealed Tuesday that Matt Schmidt has stepped down from the company’s board of directors. read more

Sundial Vs. Tilray Vs. Aurora Cannabis: Which Retail-Favorite Cannabis Stock Gave Best Returns In First Half Of 2021?

Shares of Nasdaq-listed cannabis companies such as Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers Inc. read more

North Carolina: Medical Marijuana Wins Nearly Unanimous Approval In GOP-Controlled General Assembly

A key Senate committee overwhelmingly approved a proposal to allow medical marijuana use in North Carolina for certain conditions and to set up a state network for supply and distribution. The vote was seen as historic. read more

22nd Century Group, CLS Holdings, Zelira And Cresco Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 30, 2021

GAINERS: RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed up 10.32% at $1.71 read more