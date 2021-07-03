Where To Find Authentic The Chemdog Marijuana Strain

This article by Dane Jordan was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

In the world of modern day hybrids and hyped up flavors, it's so hard to find authentic strains from way back in the day. One of the hardest strains to find is authentic Chemdog. You can find GMO, you can find Motorbreath, you can find strains that derive from Chemdog, but that authentic Chem D, Chem 4, and so on from the '90s? Rare. Damn near impossible.

Luckily, Greg Krzanowski, the man known as "Chemdog" himself, has finally entered the legal market after 33 years of growing cannabis behind the scenes, and along with him is every single cut of the Chemdog strain that he's perfected along the way.

Who and what is Chemdog?

Krzanowski is an absolute legend in the cannabis game. You know him as Chemdog, the man responsible for finding, growing and naming one the most influential cannabis strains ever. The strain itself is a gassy iteration of random bagseed from some weed that Chem came across at a Grateful Dead show back in the early 90s.

Dan McCarthy/Canna Provisions Group

Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski tending cannabis plants for Canna Provisions Group. (Source: Photo courtesy of Canna Provisions)

For decades, Krzanowski has existed behind the scenes of legality, but that all changed at the top of 2021 when Krzanowski partnered with Massachusetts-based Canna Provisions Group to become their Director of Cultivation and bring his authentic Chemdog genetics to the legal market for the first time ever.

Canna Provisions Group produces high quality flower at a high volume. Currently, it has a large indoor grow and another soon to follow, with two dispensaries, one in Lee, MAand another in Holyoke, MA, where you can purchase all of Krzanowski's storied genetics, as well as his new projects, produced under the Canna Provisions Smash Hits flower line.

Krzanowski has had plenty of offers to enter the legal market — but none of those previous opportunities were right. Either the companies didn't align with him culturally, or they were deals with the Devil that made it seem like he would be selling his soul. Krzanowski chose to partner with Canna Provisions Group because, as he puts it, its mission is to become the Supreme of cannabis, a vision that aligns with Chemdog's goals.

“I didn't know if I wanted to get into the market like this. But I met [COO Eric Williams], and we kind of gelled. We have the same visions of how we want to do things in the legal market. And they're local. That was important to me: to stay grounded in Massachusetts, where I started the Chemdog.”

Where can you find authentic Chemdog?

If you want true Chemdog genetics, your best bet is to get it from the person who created it. It's like, if you wanted some true, undeniable OG Kush from the 90s; would you trust buying it from a random grower, or would you trust buying it from Josh D, the proliferator of the strain? Exactly.

As far as Krzanowski is concerned, there are only three locations you can find authentic Chemdog flower in the legal market: Massachusetts, Florida, and Michigan. In Massachusetts, all of Chemdog's genetics are available at both Canna Provisions locations; in Florida, P Bud (co-creator of the Chemdog strain) grows the strains for a company called One Plant; and in Michigan, you can buy real Chemdog from a company called Pincanna. Krzanowski has a licensing deal with both One Plant and Pincanna.

Right now, you may find Chem 4, Chem Sis, Chem D (S1) and Chem 91 — the original Chemdog strains that took cannabis culture by storm. Krzanowski's favorite tastes like it's hybrid offspring, GMO Cookies. “Chem D is my favorite, hands down. I just love the flavor. I used to love the 91, I just think I smoked so much of it that I got burnt out on it. The Chem D, it gets you so high, it puts you out. That's what I love about it.”

The future of Chemdog and Smash Hits

In addition to his own strains, Krzanowski has been working on a new flower line called Smash Hits and is exclusively grown by Krzanowski. The Smash Hits line will feature Krzanowski's original strains along with newer options like Chem D x Lemon Thai, Chem Select, and Chem Diesel Dog in both pre-rolls and flower jars. It also features strains that Chemdog didn't breed himself, but has mastered growing, like Zookies, Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. “We're hunting through stuff now to come up with about 20 in-house strains that [Smash Hits] can rotate through. 4/20 was the first rollout of it.”

Dan McCarthy/Canna Provisions Group

Krzanowski buying Smash Hits (and his own legal weed in general) for the first time on 4/20 of this year. (Source: Photo courtesy of Canna Provisions)

In the end, Chemdog's working to cement his legacy in a game that consistently ignores the pioneers that truly laid the foundation for the modern day cannabis industry. And when the dust of cannabis legalization settles, Chemdog just wants to be known as the guy that always took pride and passion in providing some of his best flower to the people. “I've pretty much been around since the start of the kind bud movement. I've seen how bud evolved. I kind of feel like I'm the Michael Jordan of the weed industry. Berner does great, I commend Cookies; but there can only be one GOAT, and that's me.”

Featured image courtesy of Canna Provisions