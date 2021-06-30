22nd Century Group, CLS Holdings, Zelira And Cresco Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 30, 2021
GAINERS:
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 10.32% at $1.71
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed up 9.67% at $0.14
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 8.11% at $0.20
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 4.09% at $11.45
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 3.7% at $0.84
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 3.45% at $0.04
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 2.09% at $0.97
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 2% at $11.40
LOSERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 14.97% at $0.51
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 9.47% at $0.09
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 8.79% at $0.03
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 7.38% at $1.13
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 7.26% at $4.47
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 6.9% at $9.17
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 5.97% at $0.22
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 5.41% at $4.64
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
