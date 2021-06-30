Video: Talking Cannabis With Aurora Co-Founder Terry Booth | Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/29

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Terry Booth, Aurora Cannabis' (NASDAQ:ACB) co-founder.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Audacious Brands (OTC:AUSAF)

(OTC:AUSAF) Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

(NASDAQ:TLRY) High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

(NASDAQ:HITI) Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

(NASDAQ:ACB) WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD)

(TSXV:WMD) MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD)

