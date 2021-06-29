fbpx
Social Media Influencer Sara Molina Launches CBD Products Line

byJavier Hasse
June 29, 2021 3:29 pm
Sara Molina, a social media influencer and former partner of rapper 6ix9ne, has launched her own CBD products line, Sara Molina Higher Life, in partnership with Indianapolis-based Higher Life CBD Dispensary.

The debut lineup includes hemp-derived CBD tinctures, edibles, skincare products and other wellness offerings.

“I’m so excited about my CBD collaboration with Higher Life. Being able to help people by offering a holistic medicine alternative for anxiety, pain and a ton of other things is amazing,” Molina told Benzinga.

“CBD has helped me in many ways and I look forward to seeing people get some relief using CBD.”

Higher Life CBD CEO Brandon Howard added, “This step into the social media influencer sphere [is crucial]. We look forward to creating products that serve our customers with Ms. Molina far into the future.”

