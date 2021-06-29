Curaleaf International's Subsidiary Teams Up With Germany's Zambon Spa To Provide Medical Cannabis Treatments

As Curaleaf International's subsidiary Adven GmbH seeks to advance its medical cannabis products in Germany, it has teamed up with an Italian pharmaceutical company, Zambon Spa, with whom it will provide medical cannabis treatments for patients, with an initial focus on neurological therapies.

Based in London, Curaleaf said Tuesday the first treatment will be launched in Germany in the months to come. The company's CEO, Antonio Costanzo said he is "delighted" to team up with Zambon. He called the deal "the first European pharmaceutical and medical cannabis partnership."

More Partnerships To Come

"We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration and the creation of more such partnerships, where relevant pharmaceutical and medical cannabis expertise and excellence can be combined to advance the industry's understanding of medical cannabis for the rapidly growing European patient community," Costanzo continued.

Marco Castino, head of Region Europe in Zambon, stressed that medical cannabis as a supporting therapy is a "meaningful addition" to the company's portfolio in Europe.

"Our expertise in neurology and Curaleaf International's knowledge of the pharmaceutical active processes of cannabinoids provide ideal conditions to bring innovative treatment to patients," Castino said.

Adven GmbH launched its medical cannabis products in Germany – Europe's largest medical cannabis market – last month. The initial offering includes a high THC oil product. THC and CBD formulations in oil and flower formats are on the way.

Curaleaf International, previously known as EMMAC Life Sciences, was purchased by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) in April in a $310 million cash and stock deal.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company created Curaleaf International Holdings Limited on the island of Guernsey to expand its European footprint.

Photo by Jhon David on Unsplash