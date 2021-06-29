MCOA Subsidiary cDistro To Distribute Silo Wellness's Marley One Mushroom Brand

Cannabis-focused holding company Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) through its subsidiary cDistro inked a deal with psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (OTC: SILFF) to distribute the Marley One mushroom brand.

The global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, Marely One, was developed in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley and launched last week. The deal makes cDistro one of the first distributors to handle Marley One.

The original product portfolio contains a range of five functional mushroom tinctures crafted with such species as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail, all known for their medicinal properties, such as aiding with cognitive function and sleep enhancement. Silo has plans to roll out a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year that will eventually include gummies, capsules and cosmetics.

“We believe it is important to be a leader in providing access to newer product categories, and we are honored to distribute and provide access to Marley One, the first global functional mushroom brand, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family," Ron Russo, cDistro’s president said in a statement. “The Marley family name is an iconic part of our history and we’re thrilled to bring these exciting new products into our fast-growing distribution portfolio. We have already commenced our marketing efforts to introduce and distribute Marley One, in collaboration with Silo Wellness and the Bob Marley Family.”

Silo’s CEO, Douglass Gordon, added, “We are pleased to have chosen cDistro as one of our initial distributors and we expect that as our global functional mushroom brands continue to develop that we will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by a vision to help people achieve healthier lifestyles.”

Price Action

Marijuana Company of America’s shares were trading 3.28% higher at $0.0063 per share at the time of writing while Silo’s shares were 1.75% down trading for 12 cents per share.

