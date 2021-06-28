fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.25
345.21
+ 1.22%
DIA
-1.64
346.09
-0.48%
SPY
+ 0.89
425.72
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 1.46
140.55
+ 1.03%
GLD
-0.01
166.60
-0.01%

Hexo Cements US Presence With Addition Of Colorado Production Facility

byShivani Kumaresan
June 28, 2021 3:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hexo Cements US Presence With Addition Of Colorado Production Facility
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE:HEXOformalizes its U.S. presence by closing the previously disclosed transaction to purchase its first U.S. production facility through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary. 
  • The ~50,000 sq. ft. facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, will provide U.S. consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and consumers access to the Powered by HEXO technology and products.
  • The Colorado production facility is zoned for the production of a full range of cannabis products and offers various operational capabilities.
  • "The Colorado facility will allow us to successfully execute on our U.S. strategy, which includes supplying high quality Powered by HEXO technology and leveraging our intellectual property portfolio across the United States," said CEO Sebastien St-Louis.
  • Price action: HEXO shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $5.91 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cantor Fitzgerald's Cannabis Conference: A Recap For Investors

Last week, Cantor Fitzgerald hosted CEOs from 14 Canadian legal cannabis producers as part of its Cannabis Forum. The Canadian cannabis market has many tailwinds, including post-pandemic store reopenings, understocked inventories, favorable regulatory changes and industry consolidation, the firm's analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a note.  read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Drug Decrim, Connecticut, Louisiana, Big M&A Moves And More

U.S. House Reps Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Cori Bush (D-MO), in collaboration with the Drug Policy Alliance, introduced the Drug Policy Reform Act (DPRA): a bill seeking to end criminal penalties for drugs possession at the federal level. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 10, 2021

GAINERS: Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 15,8% at $1,33 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3, 2021

GAINERS: MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC: MGCLF) shares closed up 17.65% at $0.04 read more