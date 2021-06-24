Meet Marley One: The Bob Marley-Themed Psychedelic And Functional Mushrooms Brand

Psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (OTC:SILFF) (FRA: 3K70) launched a global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand on Thursday.

Dubbed Marley One, the brand was born from a strategic collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. The product portfolio at launch includes a range of 5 functional mushroom tinctures, made with medicinal mushroom species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail, which offer unique wellness benefits including cognitive function and sleep enhancement.

Silo’s management told Benzinga it intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules and cosmetics.

See also: EXCLUSIVE: Jamaica's Bob Marley Museum Will Soon Sell Cannabis

“A crucial part of Silo Wellness’ mission is to accelerate consumer understanding of the mushroom movement at large, beginning with the functional mushroom category. Though we are innovative early movers in the space, we’re merely helping consumers understand what Indigenous communities and ancient cultures across the globe have known to be true for millennia – that mushrooms can offer a natural pathway to healing, positivity and self-actualization,” Douglas K. Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness, told Benzinga.

“There’s a lot of education that needs to take place around functional and psychedelic mushroom use, and we hope the Marley name will bring instant recognition and credibility to this high-potential sector,” Gordon concluded.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: