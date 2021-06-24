Michigan's Cannabis Co. Exclusive Brands Opens New Headquarters in Livonia And Launches A Unique Product Line

Vertically integrated cannabis company, Exclusive Brands, just opened a new headquarters in Livonia, Michigan and it coincides with the launch of its latest product line, Neno’s Naturals.

The New Headquarters

One of the first licensed adult-use dispensaries in the Great Lakes State will now be better positioned for access to its retail partners. Also, many leaders of the company already live in Livonia.

The 10,000-square-foot headquarters will have lounge areas, a fully equipped kitchen, energy-efficient motion detection lighting and will follow all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. The new place has office space for its 25 employees who oversee the company's various cannabis products like Kushy Punch, Terpene Tanks, Platinum Vape and Church Cannabis Co., among others.

In its Wednesday announcement, the company laid out plans to dedicate space in the new headquarters to host social equity-related events such as expungement fairs and also noted that it is working with social equity-focused groups like the National Birth Equity Collaborative and Last Prisoner Project.

Exclusive Brands intends to continue opening new retail stores across Michigan in the coming years.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of our new headquarters in Livonia. The community and city have been very open and fantastic partners in getting our new location off the ground,” said Omar Hishmeh, president of Exclusive Brands. “I am especially excited about our social equity programs and other initiatives this year that will further position our strong team at Exclusive Brands as industry leaders.”

Narmin “Neno” Jarrous, chief development officer, added that the company is pleased to be opening in Livonia.

"We’re working to make a difference in the industry by following best practice standards both in cannabis operations and helping promote education and social equity in our community,” Jarrous said.

The New Product Line

Neno’s Naturals, developed and named after Jarrous, was specially designed with wellness in mind and offers tinctures, vaporizers, topical patches as well as capsules for both medical and recreational markets.

Photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash