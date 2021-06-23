Martine McCutcheon, Mike Tindall, Sir AP McCoy Join CBD Company Pureis As Ambassadors

Pureis Ultra Pure CBD has unveiled three new brand ambassadors:

Actress and TV personality Martine McCutcheon

Rugby legend Mike Tindall MBE

20-time champion jump jockey, Sir AP McCoy OBE

Commenting on the announcement, Caroline Glynn, co-founder of Pureis CBD, told Benzinga that, “Having such recognizable names on board is key to restoring people’s confidence in the CBD industry, supporting us in our goal to educate customers and break the stigma surrounding CBD.

“They will be an integral part in raising awareness of our ultra-pure range of CBD food supplements that are the first backed by clinical studies, 0% THC and great tasting, giving our customers the necessary assurance that they are receiving high quality, full certified CBD products,” she added.

Pureis was one of the first companies to receive Novel Food validation from E.U. and U.K. authorities. The brand was founded by award-winning businesswoman and star of the Irish TV series "Dragons’ Den" Lady Chanelle McCoy and co-founder Caroline Glynn.

“I live with CFS and fibromyalgia. I wasn’t sure about using CBD, then a few months ago I tried Pureis and it really helped me with this and general wellbeing. As Pureis is backed by clinical studies and has 0% THC, it seemed like the perfect brand to try. I’ve noticed a real improvement since starting Pureis® and it’s now part of my daily wellbeing routine,” McCutcheon said.

Sir AP McCoy OBE, also known as Tony McCoy, concluded, “I take the 560mg oil at night and the 20mg capsules in the morning. It’s a brand I trust, as I know they have spent years making it the first CBD food supplement backed by clinical studies. It has no THC and is odorless.”

