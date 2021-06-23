Puff, Puff, Pass On Live TV: Seth Rogen Hands Conan O'Brien A Joint And He Lights Up

If anyone could get Conan O’Brien to smoke weed live on-air in front of millions of viewers, it's Seth Rogen.

With his late-night talk show coming to end after more than a decade, O'Brien apparently decided to go out in a hail of smoke.

No surprise here regarding Rogen who is open about his cannabis use, support for legalization and now owns a cannabis company – Houseplant, but O’Brien? The hilarious talk show host seems to be in the 'I tried it but never got high' category.

On Tuesday’s show, O’Brien asked Rogen for advice on what to do with all of his free time after his show ends this week. "I’m not even kidding — I don’t really know what to do with downtime,” O’Brien said.

Rogen Knows What To Do With It

“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” Rogen said.

O’Brien replied that in view of not getting high when he tried weed in the past, perhaps he was smoking the wrong stuff.

“You know me…" O'Brien said to his friend. "What would you want me smoking?”

Rogen casually reached into his shirt pocket, pulled out a joint and told O'Brien to take a hit.

O'Brien took Rogen's advice to just take one hit. “This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you…Oh, what are they gonna do to me?”

Laughter Ensued Among Them And The Audience

“I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this,” Rogen said.

O’Brien is expected to launch a new weekly series on HBOMax.

