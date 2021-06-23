Cannabis Mergers: Canopy Growth Issues 9 Million Shares To Complete Acquisition Of Supreme Cannabis Co.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) has merged with The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF), wrapping up their previously announced deal on Wednesday.

Transaction Details: Canopy acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canopy.

In return, Supreme shareholders will receive 0.01165872 of a common share of Canopy and $0.0001 in cash for each Supreme share held.

Under the terms of the agreement, Canopy issued roughly 9,013,400 shares and paid around $84,096.89 in cash in exchange for Supreme shares.

To obtain shares of Canopy, shareholders of Supreme are required to complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal, previously emailed to each Supreme shareholder prior to closing.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as strategic and legal counsel to Canopy for the transaction.

BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Supreme, while Borden Ladner Gervais LLP served as legal counsel. Kingsdale Advisors acted as strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent to Supreme.

What It Means For Canopy: David Klein, CEO of Canopy, said the acquisition of Supreme strengthens the company’s “leadership position by offering Canadian consumers a differentiated brand portfolio – including the addition of 7ACRES, which further bolsters our premium product segment.” Canopy is located in Smiths Falls, Ontario.

The merger brings 7ACRES and 7ACRES Craft Collective brands as well as Supreme’s Kincardine, an Ontario-based cultivation facility, under Canopy's helm, creating a pro forma fourth quarter 2021 market share of 18.1%.

“Supreme has demonstrated the ability to cultivate premium quality cannabis flower at low cost, and we’re excited to leverage these capabilities to further our leadership in the Canadian market as we scale these newly added brands and accelerate revenue growth,” Klein added.

Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Supreme, said joining Canopy is "aligned with our ultimate goal of becoming a premier cannabis CPG company." She called the acquisition “the best path forward for Supreme’s shareholders to generate long-term value.”

Photo by Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash