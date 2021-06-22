Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Charlotte's Web, Sundial, Aleafia Health, Grown Rogue, Simplifya

Charlotte's Web Taps Former Canopy Growth's CFO To Board Of Directors

Hemp CBD extracts producer Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) has opted for another management change just days following the appointment of Wessel Booysen as CFO.

The Denver-based company said Monday it has tapped Tim Saunders to serve on the board of directors.

Saunders was CFO of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), who led the company's public up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange and subsequently to the New York Stock Exchange.

Prior to joining Canopy, he held several financial executive and leadership roles across several industries, including mobile, telecom, semiconductors, manufacturing and cleantech.

In addition, Saunders agreed to serve on the corporate governance and audit committees.

"As a former finance executive for large international publicly listed companies on exchanges in both Canada and the U.S., Tim will further strengthen the board's governance and oversight of expanding international operations and financial reporting requirements," John Held, chairman of Charlotte's Web, said.

Sundial To Elect Directors

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) announced Monday that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on July 7 in a virtual-only format.

The current nominees up for election to the board of directors include existing board members Greg Mills, Zach George, Gregory Turnbull and Bryan Pinney. Dr. Elizabeth Cannon will not stand for re-election as a member of the board.

In addition, the board announced the nomination of Lori Ell, who brings more than 25 years of broad-based executive experience, most recently serving as president of Growing Ideas.

"We are excited to nominate Lori as a new director for Sundial's Board," Greg Mills, board chair, said. "Lori complements our board's skills and experiences, and we are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance long-term value for Sundial shareholders."

Aleafia Health Appoints Matt Sale To Serve As New CFO

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) OTCQX: ALEAF) said Monday it has named Matt Sale its new chief financial officer.

Sale is a seasoned finance expert who held senior leadership roles for more than 15 years. He holds a BA in Commerce from the University of Toronto and earned an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant.

“We are delighted to have Matt join Aleafia Health as we continue to rapidly scale our cannabis wellness ecosystem and capture market share in adult-use, medical and international cannabis markets,” said Geoffrey Benic, CEO of Aleafia Health.

Steve Lightman Becomes Special Advisor To Grown Rogue’s CEO

Cannabis company Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF) announced that Steve Lightman transitioned to special advisor to the CEO Obie Strickler after resigning as an independent director.

In his new role, Lightman will assist Strickler in driving strategy across the business as the Medford, Oregon-based company continues its growth.

“Steve has been an invaluable advisor to me and already is making a tremendous impact on our business. I am excited to continue my relationship with Steve as he transitions to a special advisor”, Strickler said Friday. “Steve remains a large shareholder in the Company and is looking forward to assisting me as we continue building an industry-leading cannabis company.”

Simplifya Welcomes Jeff Katz To Board Of Directors

Mercury Payment Solutions Founder Jeff Katz will join Simplifya's management, the Denver-based company disclosed Thursday.

Simplifya is a software firm helping cannabis businesses become legally compliant. Katz joined the company's board of directors following the participation in its $6 million Series B funding round led by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors.

"Simplifya's established reputation as a trusted compliance partner serves as a reinforcement that our partners can confidently trust in our ability to compliantly serve their payment processing needs," said Marion Mariathasan, Simplifya's co-founder and CEO.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash