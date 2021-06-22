Female-Founded CBD Brand House of Wise Raises $2M, Introduces Products To Help Women With Sleep, Sex And Stress

House of Wise, a new female-founded CBD brand, is raising $2 million through a seed funding round, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The move follows the launch of the company's CBD products, which are meant to help women take control over their sleep, stress and sex lives.

The financing, according to the Miami-based company, is intended to "improve the lives of women everywhere through community, content, and trustworthy CBD products."

The series seed round was led by Sugar Capital, with participation from Selva Ventures, Max Ventures, Dream Ventures, NBA Star Baron Davis, Fabletics co-founder Jack McCue, former president & COO of Focus Brands, Kat Cole, and a leading millennial women's podcast platform Dear Media.

"Through their thoughtful strategy around product development, technology, and community, House of Wise is positioned for tremendous growth with a highly invested network supporting them at every milestone," said Brian Sugar, founder of Sugar Capital and House of Wise lead investor. "Amanda Goetz is a force, and her vision for House of Wise goes far beyond the high-quality products she's formulated."

Gummies For Three Things Many Women Have Too Much Or Too Little Of – Stress, Sleep, Sex

The company's products feature five originally formulated full-spectrum CBD products, including SEX Gummies, SLEEP Gummies, SLEEP Drops, STRESS Gummies, STRESS Drops, as well as other curated products for a wellness routine – all inspired by Goetz's experiences with CBD and cannabis.

"All women are influential, and I believe this distribution strategy is critical to mass adoption of cannabis as well as shattering the stigma around needing help in areas like sleep, sex, and stress," Goetz said.

"When someone sees me, a founder and mom of three toddlers with a corporate background, talking about my health and wellness routine, which includes things like cannabis and masturbation, they are more inclined to listen and adopt the products and routines that help me not only manage my sleep, sex, and stress but thrive in these areas."

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash