Michael Kennedy, Late Civil Rights Attorney And High Times Chairman, Remembered At Tribeca Film Festival Documentary Premiere

The short documentary "Radical Love" looks at the late Michael J. Kennedy’s body of legal work as a criminal defense attorney, his civil rights cases and the political activism of a husband-and-wife legal team who represented — and sometimes joined forces with — progressive movements from the Vietnam War through to the legalization of cannabis.

Kennedy died in 2016.

“I believe the film about Michael, his successful legal career and our activism will inspire young people to be get involved and resist when injustice is clear. The film began as an anti-war message and worked into an anti-racist message as well,” Kennedy’s wife Eleanora told Benzinga at Friday’s screening of the film in New York City.

“During his nearly 50 years as legal counsel and chairman at High Times, Michael was adamant about the release of non-violent pot prisoners and the racist war on drugs,” she said.

Roger Waters On Kennedy

One of the supporters of the project, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, said he was moved by the documentary about his old friend.

“It’s an important look at Michael’s courage and his amazing body of work,” Waters said in a conversation with Benzinga and Kennedy at the Tribeca screening in New York’s Hudson Yards.

“It’s a stunning and powerfully inspiring movie, which reminds us that the struggle goes on.”

Kennedy’s Cases

In addition to acting as legal counsel and chairman of High Times magazine for over four decades, Kennedy’s storied legal career included such clients as John Gotti Sr.; Huey Newton; Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers of the Weather Underground; Rennie Davis; Cesar Chavez; Timothy Leary; Jean Harris; Native American protesters at Wounded Knee; Sicilian Mafia don Gaetano Badalamenti of the New York Pizza Connection case; and five IRA members acquitted on gunrunning charges, to name a few.

"Radical Love" was presented at the Tribeca Film Festival by The New Yorker, which holds exclusive streaming rights for two years.

The film was directed by William Kirkley, known for the documentary "Orange Sunshine," and produced by Caroline Waterlow, known for her Oscar-winning documentary O.J. Made in America.

Kirkley's Lucky Break

While wrapping up his docudrama about the Brotherhood of Eternal Love and Timothy Leary in late 2015, Kirkley sought out a short interview with Kennedy to discuss his role as the Brotherhood’s attorney.

Kirkley lucked out and ended up spending several hours with Kennedy in what turned out to be the attorney’s last public interview. Kennedy died shortly after at 78 from pneumonia, which he developed while being treated for cancer.

"Radical Love" will soon be available for streaming as part of The New Yorker’s documentary program.

