Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TruTrace, Flora Growth, New You, Aleafia, Medolife Rx, Medical Marijuana, Union Cannabis Group

TruTrace Technologies Names Robert Lelovic As New CFO

TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE:TTT), a developer of fully integrated software designed to boost traceability of testing standards within the legal cannabis, nutraceutical, food, and pharmaceutical space has hired Robert Lelovic, CPA, CA, to its leadership team.

As chief financial officer, Lelovic will oversee the financial department of the Toronto-based company and help with the broader commercialization of its technology. He brings vast experience in management, risk mitigation and controls, integration, due diligence and financial reporting.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Robert as our chief financial officer,” Robert Galarza, CEO of TruTrace, said Wednesday. “Robert has an outstanding track record of successful performance in finance, and his broad knowledge in the technology sector will be an asset to our organization.”

Flora Growth Welcomes Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Ph.D., As Lead Scientific Advisor, Forms Science Advisory Team

Cannabis manufacturer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has tapped Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Ph.D., to serve as lead scientific advisor of the newly formed advisory team.

The Toronto-based company said Thursday that Annabelle Manalo-Morgan will work on the research and development of product formulations as well as education of individuals on the benefits of cannabinoid and plant-based medicine.

As a cell and developmental biologist from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, Manalo brings vast scientific knowledge, in addition to being an educator, author and mother of five children.

“The formation of this advisory team led by Dr. Annabelle will streamline our research and development efforts and help speed up growth initiatives as we work together to launch targeted cannabis products and increase distribution across all channels,” Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora, commented.

New You Names Appoints John Driscoll As CFO

New You, Inc. (OTCQB:NWYU), a parent company of ST Brands Corp, a holding company of branded assets that develops, markets and sells unique and proprietary CBD products, has appointed John Driscoll to oversee its finance department and to serve as a member of the board of directors.

Driscoll brings over 25 years of experience in financial strategy and implementation, accounting, and auditing.

During his career, he served as chief audit executive for the fintech platform, Finastra, as well as held several senior auditing and anti-fraud positions with Fundtech, CIT, AIG, Phillip Morris, and the New York County District Attorney’s Office.

Prior to this, Driscoll was CFO of ST Brands, which was recently acquired by New You.

“John’s capabilities have proven to be invaluable in the M&A activities undertaken by ST Brands, and we are fortunate to have his experience and financial skills at work as we continue our ambitious growth into a global CBD leader,” Jason Frankovich, New You executive chairman, said Thursday.

Aleafia Health’s Board Member Daniel Milliard Passes Away

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) reported Thursday that Daniel Milliard, a member of the board of directors, has passed away.

“We are tremendously sad that our dear friend and colleague Daniel Milliard has passed away. It was a privilege to serve with Dan on Aleafia’s board and previously at Emblem, where I witnessed firsthand his integrity, work ethic, and business acumen,” Aleafia Health Director Loreto Grimaldi said in a prepared statement. “Through decades of experience as a senior executive and director, Dan provided wise counsel and a steady hand that will be greatly missed. On behalf of our board of directors and management, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s wife Maria and family.”

Medolife Rx Names Skateboarder Tony Hawk As Aelia Brand Ambassador

Medolife Rx, Inc, a subsidiary of Quanta Inc, named the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, nicknamed Birdman, as its new brand ambassador.

The Burbank, California-based company disclosed Thursday that Hawk will endorse Aelia, Medolife’s rebranded line of new CBD pain relief products.

The product line features tinctures and muscle rubs previously sold under the Quanta brand name and new products designed to help consumers deal with stress, wound healing and sun care needs.

Hawk, 53, said that Aelia is his “first choice” as it “consistently works well for me.”

“Because I’m still so active, I’m constantly looking for the most effective products for muscle pain relief, bruising, and post skate recovery.”

Medical Marijuana Names Blake Schroeder Chairman, CEO And President, Stuart Titus Semi-Retires

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) has tapped Blake Schroeder to serve as chairman of the board and named him a CEO and president, replacing Dr. Stuart Titus, who will semi-retire.

Titus will remain in the San Diego-based company and serve in a consulting role as an exclusive spokesperson, product expert and cannabis educator.

Schroeder has years of experience in the nutrition industry. He oversaw all aspects of global sales, product development, marketing, distribution, and operations during his career.

"Blake has been the team leader over the Company's entire operations and responsible for fostering the re-emergence and growth of our company since coming on board with us in March 2016," Titus, a former chairman and CEO, said Thursday. "The Company is in very good hands with him at the helm."

Union Cannabis Group Hires Zach Heller To Serve As General Counsel

Cannabis-focused product manufacturing and brand licensing company Union Cannabis Group has welcomed attorney Zach Heller to its legal team as general counsel.

With a J.D. from New England Law in Boston and an LL.M. from N.Y.U. School of Law, Heller brings extensive knowledge in commercial litigation in the consumer product, medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

“U.C.G. is at the pinnacle of its field when it comes to creating premium quality cannabis products,” Heller said recently. “I foresee U.C.G. continuing to lead the field when it comes to providing turnkey solutions for cannabis companies looking to navigate the thorny application process and then helping them design, specify and build out their facilities in a best-of-class way.”

Earlier this month, U.C.G. tapped Adam Siskin, who has been serving as an advisor to the San Francisco-based company since late 2019, to oversee its financial department.

